Offaly SPCA looking for your help to feed these adorable kittens in its care

Offaly SPCA is looking for your help to feed the huge number of adorable kittens they currently have in its care.

In a post on Facebook, Offaly SPCA said it currently had 67 kittens in foster care at the moment and, not surprisingly, the kittens are eating them out of house and home.

Offaly SPCA is looking for donations of dry kitten food and kitten wet food pouches to help them feed the little mites.

If you can donate some kitten food, collection boxes are located at Bridge Centre Tullamore, Super Value Birr, Pet Mania, The Pet Hospital Tullamore & Tullamore Veterinary Clinic.

Donations can also be made through the OSPCA Facebook page.