Four residential units planned for narrow street in the centre of Tullamore

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to build four residential units off one of the narrowest streets in Tullamore.

The application is seeking the change of use of existing residential and commercial building and a shed to residential units located on Durrow Lane/Columcille Street on the approach to the Kilbeggan Bridge. There will also be alterations and extension to the existing building.

The development for the four residential units has been lodged by Ronan and Margaret Grennan.