Offaly company given green light for major redevelopment and expansion

An Offaly company has been given the green light from Offaly County Council to proceed with three major developments that will lead to a substantial expansion of its facilities.

KMK Metals Recycling based in the Cappincur Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Tullamore has been given permission to demolish three existing buildings while also extending the existing D-WEEE building. The new building will cover the footprint of the buildings being demolished and the extension will cover 1,540 sq/m.

Planning permission has been granted with five conditions.

KMK Metals has also been granted permission to extend the existing E-Building and D-Hanger Building. The E-Building will be increased by 870 sq/m while the D-Hanger Building will increase by 235 sq/m. Four conditions have been attached to these developments.