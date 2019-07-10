Birr Vintage Week organisers hosting 5km Fun Run/Walk

Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival organisers are hosting a fundraising fun run/walk on July 18.

The walk will start and finish as Birr Theatre and Arts Centre while the picturesque route will take participants through the grounds of Birr Castle.

The run will fund the upcoming Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival in August.

The fun run/walk will commence at 7pm on Thursday, July 18 with registration at Birr Theatre from 5.45pm.

The 5km run/walk costs €10 per adult while the kids' 2km route is €20 per family. There will be kids pavement art on display after the event courtesy of Shane Turley.

Sweets and water have been sponsored by Sean Glennon & Sons.

For more information call the festival hotline 0879226961 or visit www.birrvintageweek.com.