Irish weather forecast for the rest of the week from Met Éireann

An overcast and showery week will open up to a largely sunny weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with some sunny spells over Munster and south Leinster but elsewhere will be dull or cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will become warm and humid with top temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, highest in the south. Winds will be light southwesterly but moderate along Atlantic coasts.

It will be cloudy on Tuesday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and north which will spread further east towards morning but staying mostly dry in the south and southeast. Continuing mild and humid with lowest temperatures staying around 11 to 15 degrees in light southwest breezes.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will become more persistent during the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures will be 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will clear during Thursday morning and skies will brighten. A few showers will develop in the afternoon but there will continue to be good sunshine into the evening time. Feeling fresher in westerly breezes and highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Friday will be a bright day with good sunshine, especially during the morning. However, showers will break out by afternoon but these will tend to be well scattered. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in northwest breezes.

Looking towards the weekend, Met Éireann says the odd shower will linger on Saturday but otherwise, it will be dry and fairly sunny for the weekend with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.