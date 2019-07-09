Offaly TD calls for clarity on mental health nursing allocations for the county

Independent Offaly TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister of State with Responsibility for Mental Health, Jim Daly, to clarify what measures are being taken to address the shortfall in specialist out-of-hours mental health staff across HSE CHO Area 8, which includes Laois and Offaly.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after it emerged that only three of the six allocated posts appear to be filled at present.

“From the information I have been given, it appears that no Senior Social Worker in Mental Health is currently assigned to CHO Area 8. There also vacancies for two Mental Health Clinical Nurse Specialists in our Area.

"Of the three Clinical Nurses Specialists that are assigned, two are at the MHS Mental Health Day Hospital Portlaoise, while the other is assigned to Navan."

"This is clearly an insufficient level of mental health staff given that CHO Area 8 consists of six counties, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Longford, Meath and Louth, and has a population of 615,258."

"It is also the second largest CHO in terms of geographical area."

"What is frustrating about this situation is that the need for enhanced mental health services was clearly identified almost three years ago with the publication of the HSE’s 2017 Plan for CHO Area 8," Deputy Nolan said.

"That plan recognised that the people of Laois/Offaly needed early intervention and integrated care pathways between CAMHS, Primary Care and voluntary groups such as Jigsaw."

"It also aimed to develop and integrate specialist clinical responses through the mental health clinical programmes."

"The question I have for the Minister is how can these objectives be reached if we still have a lack of Clinical Nurse Specialists and Senior Social Workers to deliver them?"

"That is the question I will be putting to the Minister as a matter of priority,” concluded Deputy Nolan.