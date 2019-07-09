Offaly retail development appealed to An Bord Pleanala

A retail development in Tullamore has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The initial project, consisting of the demolition of an existing retail building and the erection of two separate warehousing units at Riverview Commercial Park, Cloncollig, Tullamore, was granted permission by Offaly County Council.

The decision was delivered by Offaly County Council back in May of this year.

The development included a garden centre as part of one of the newly constructed commercial buildings, as well as a car park, landscaping and all associated site works.

The decision was challenged by two locals and has been referred to An Bord Pleanala. The case is not due to be decided on until the end of October 2019.