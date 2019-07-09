16km roadworks diversion for motorists between Mountmellick and Tullamore

Motorists travelling between Mountmellick in Laois, and Tullamore in Offaly, are being diverted through Portarlington today.

Laois County Council has closed the N80 road to do emergency roadworks at Grange.

The official diverted route through Geashill village adds 16km.

The diversion will take place from today Tuesday July 9, until Thursday, from 7am to 7pm.