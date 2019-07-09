Gardaí alerted to phone and bank scams in Offaly

Gardaí have warned of a number of scams after receiving a number of phone calls to local garda stations.

The calls from concerned residents reported the latest scam phone calls doing the rounds.

Gardaí have said both are scams and either involve scammers telling recipients that they are calling from a bank and looking for you to transfer money in order to rectify an error or a text received with a bogus link in order to unlock an account.

"We would suggest that a timely reminder to family members and friends that may be vulnerable to not engage," gardaí warned.

"Banks will never send you an email or a text message that asks you to provide confidential information or ask you this over the phone."

"If you did get an email or a text message that you weren’t expecting, you shouldn’t click on a link or reply with confidential information – even if the email or text looks like it has come from your Bank or from another company that you recognise."

"They will never ask you to provide any confidential information but they may sometimes need to check with you to see if a transaction was yours or not," gardaí added.

"If you did reply to a suspicious email or text or if you are worried about fraud on your account, please contact your bank as soon as you can and they will help you."