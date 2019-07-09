Ray D'Arcy radio show broadcasting live from Offaly today

There will be a buzz around Banagher today, July 9, as RTE Radio 1 host Ray D'Arcy broadcasts live from the town.

The Kildare man will present his usual show from 3pm to 4.30pm live from the beautiful surrounds of the marina in Banagher and will get to know the locals and what the area has to offer.

The show is aiming to discover Ireland's Hidden Heartlands, the latest Failte Ireland tourism brand that takes in parts of West Offaly.

You can tune in to the show on RTE Radio 1 on FM and online from 3pm.