Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be generally close and humid. There will be some damp wet spells, mainly in northern and some parts of the west coast but dry periods at times too, best in central and eastern parts of the country.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for it to start off dull or cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northern half of the country but it will be mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells in the south and southwest. Later in the afternoon and evening a few spots of rain will affect parts of the east and northeast. It will be a warm and humid day with top temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

It will be close and humid on Tuesday night with lows of 11 to 14 degrees. Outbreaks of rain will affect Ulster and parts of Connacht, but mostly dry elsewhere, apart from scattered patches of mist and drizzle.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Wednesday will be a close humid day, with light south or southwest winds. Early drizzle in Leinster and Munster soon dying out, with some hazy sunshine developing in places. But rain, low cloud and mist will affect Atlantic coastal areas and also parts of Ulster. The trend will be for the rain to become more widespread across the country later in the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures 19 to 22 degrees, best in any decent sunny breaks, in mostly moderate south to southwest winds. Humid overnight with further drizzle, rain and mist in places.

Thursday looks set to be another warm humid day, but generally cloudy with showers or rain in all areas, with a few heavy and possibly thundery bursts in eastern areas. But some sunny spells for most too - best in western coastal counties in the afternoon and evening. Moderate southwest or west winds and temperatures staying above normal, ranging 18 to 22 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann states that there will be few showers over parts of Leinster and Ulster but largely dry elsewhere. Some sunny spells developing in all areas too  best in more western areas. Top temperatures 16 to 20 degrees, best over south Munster and south Leinster. Winds moderate northwesterly.

The current weather forecast for the weekend is for it to be mostly dry and settled, with sunny spells in all areas each day. Winds light to moderate and variable in direction. Top temperatures in the high teens or low twenties, but locally a little higher in eastern areas which may produce an odd shower.