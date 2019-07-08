Facebook and Twitter respond to sickening comments made about Brian Cowen

Facebook and Twitter have been monitoring the online conversation surrounding the ill health of former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

The social networks came in for criticism over the weekend as vile posts and comments made about Mr Cowen's hospitalisation appeared on both sites.

Mr Cowen is a serious condition in intensive care in a Dublin hospital after suffering a suspected bleed on the brain on Thursday evening. He is surrounded by his family.

A number of political figures and commentators came out against the social media trolls who directed despicable and personally callous comments as the Clara man.

At least one Twitter user has been suspended for violating Twitter's abusive behaviour policies in the wake of the controversy, although they report most posts in relation to Mr Cowen as being supportive in nature.

A spokesperson for Twitter told the Offaly Express on Monday that "abuse and harassment are against the Twitter Rules and we take action when we identify behaviour which violates our policies."

"As always, we encourage people to report potentially violative content directly to us so we can take swift enforcement action."

Similarly, a spokesperson for Facebook said: "We have a number of rules about what is and is not allowed on Facebook. They include rules around objectionable content, hate speech, violence, etc. If content is reported and it breaks our Community Standards, it will be removed."

They do encourage people to report content relating to Brian Cowen that may break these rules on hate speech and objectionable content.

Both social networks are reviewing the conversation and will continue to remove content in breach of these rules.