Where can you get Offaly's best roast dinner?

Ireland’s Great Roast 2019 competition, previously known as Great Carvery of the Year competition, is underway. The competition, in association with Knorr® Professional, searches to find the best roast served up by pubs and hotels across the island of Ireland.

Entries for the all-new Ireland’s Great Roast opens today (July 8) and closes September 29. Pubs and hotels from all four provinces can submit their entry via the Unilever Food Solutions website and entry couldn’t be easier. Simply tell us why your roast should be crowned top roast dinner 2019, including a photo of your roast and a link or photo of your menu.

A shortlist of venues, made up of pubs and hotels from Munster, Leinster, Connaught and Ulster will be announced week commencing September 30. All of the shortlisted venues will be mystery dined to decide which ones will take away the provincial titles as well as be crowned “Ireland’s Great Roast Pub 2019” and “Ireland’s Great Roast Hotel 2019.”

Launching the revamped Ireland’s Great Roast 2019 competition, Unilever Food Solutions’ Customer Director, Jim Reeves said, “The Great Roast competition has grown from strength to strength since it began ten years ago. To facilitate a broader menu offering, we have optimised the entry requirements, opening it to any pub or hotel that regularly serves roast dinners."

“Ireland’s Great Roast 2019 continues to seek out the best of the best in Irish culinary tradition, rewarding their competencies for exceptional, great-tasting roast dinners. As always, we are on the lookout for great quality food and service, cleanliness and value for money, and we are extremely excited to take this competition to a new level,” he added.

As well as winning the prestigious title of Ireland’s Great Roast 2019, the overall pub and hotel winners will have a chance to win up to €3,000 worth of kitchen equipment, Chef Rewards points and branded chef jackets.

Rachael Kohler, Marketing Manager at the Castle Hotel, Macroom in Cork, said of winning last year’s competition: “We were delighted and honoured to have won this title. It’s great to receive recognition for the hard work of our team. Delivering fresh, delicious food using local produce is our ethos and we were delighted to be rewarded for fulfilling that promise."

Speaking of his experience of winning in 2018, Brian Flanagan of the Silken Thomas in Kildare, “We were incredibly happy and proud of the win. It reinforced the stamp of approval we get from our customers coming into us week in, week out.”

Registration for Ireland’s Great Roast 2019 will be open until the 29th September and is open to ROI and NI. Venues can learn more about the competition and register by visiting www.ufs.com/knorr.