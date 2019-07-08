RESULTS: We have a winner of our Offaly's Best Beard poll!

The Offaly Express has teamed up with www.beardsmith.ie and found Offaly's Best Beard as voted by the people of the county.

You have voted in your thousands and we officially have a winner.

After an epic battle, TJ Moore has emerged as the winner ahead of Wes Keane.

TJ will now pick up a superb hamper of all natural beard products courtesy of www.beardsmith.ie.

TJ picked up 34% of the votes cast while Wes Keane collected 33%. Back in third was Niall Kavanagh with 7%.

PICTURED: TJ's beard - the best in Offaly!

The nominations we received showed there are some fantastic beards in Offaly but for now, TJ Moore is the owner of the best one in the county, according to our readers.

You can check out all Beardsmith's wonderful array of beard-related products on their website www.beardsmith.ie or check them out on Facebook or Instagram @beardsmithbeardcare or on Twitter @MattBeardsmith.

All products are made in Kerry using natural ingredients and traditional techniques - the entire range is chemical free.