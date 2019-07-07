Decision due this week on major housing development in Offaly

A decision is due this week from Offaly County Council on a major housing development in the county.

The proposed site for the development is at Eiscir Meadows/Norbury Woods in Edenderry.

Codd Property Holdings have sought permission to build a total of 68 houses comprising of four two-bedroom terraced houses, 62 three-bedroom semi-detached houses and two four-bedroom detached houses.

Each house will include the option for a solar panel on the rear roof and there is provision for two on-site car parking spaces for each dwelling if given the go-ahead. It will also include a landscaped public open space and street lighting.

Offaly County Council is due to make a decision on Monday.