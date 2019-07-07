Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a mixed week with a considerable amount of cloud with sunny spells and rain at times. Temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 20s while it will also be humid at night.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland is for it to be dull or cloudy with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Later in the day rain will become more persistent in the north. Top temperatures 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southwest in light variable or southwesterly breezes. Monday night will be cloudy and misty with scattered patches of drizzle. A humid night with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light southwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann states that there will be drizzle and mist in western and northern coastal areas on Tuesday but it will be predominantly dry elsewhere. A fair amount of cloud overall but sunny spells will develop, especially in the east of the country. Warm and humid with top temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light southwest breezes. Close and humid overnight with outbreaks of rain moving in. Minimum temperatures 12 to 15 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, it will be mostly cloudy for Wednesday with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Good dry periods in the south and east and some sunnier interludes will develop during the day. A humid and close day with highs of 17 to 22 degrees. Misty and damp overnight with patchy rain in the west and north. Lows of 12 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for a misty start but sunny spells will develop. However, showers will break out also, some slow-moving and heavy with the risk of thunder. Another fairly warm day with highs of 19 to 23 degrees in mostly light winds. Showers easing overnight with clear spells developing. Lows 12 to 15 degrees.

Met Eireann states that current indications suggest Friday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate northwesterly breezes.