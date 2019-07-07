BREAKING NEWS: Woman killed and four people hospitalised after two car crash near Offaly border

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Lea Road, Portarlington this morning at approximately 8.20am.

A woman driver in her mid 20s was fatally injured when her car collided with another car. Her body has since been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Midlands Regional Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place on Monday. The second car, with four occupants all received injuries and were removed to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The driver and one passenger (father and child) were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital and the other two passengers (mother and child) were removed to Tallaght University Hospital.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Portlaoise on 057 - 7864100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.