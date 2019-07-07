REVELAED: How lucky Offaly is for Euromillions winners

The National Lottery has revealed Ireland’s luckiest EuroMillion counties in new research that analysed the number of top prize winners since the game was launched in 2004.

Ireland’s smallest county, Co. Louth, has topped the table with the most EuroMillions winners per head of population. Twenty-five people in the ‘Wee County’ have won almost €6,982,324 playing EuroMillions in the past 15 years, which means one in just over 5,000 people in Louth has won a top prize playing EuroMillions.

Offaly ranked 22nd of the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland with just seven top prize Euromillions winners in the last 15 years. Offaly winners have scooped a total of €1.7 million on the Euromillions in that time. Our neighbours in Laois were the unluckiest county in terms of winners with just five, but those players had shared a huge total of €26 million.

Longford was the only county to claim less actual prize money than Offaly with a grand total of €1.02 million since 2004.

The findings come as one lucky EuroMillions player in Ireland is guaranteed to win €1 million with this Friday’s (July 5) EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

Coming a close second place is Co. Mayo, which has clocked up 23 EuroMillions top prize winners who have shared over €51 million in prizes. That translates into a top prize winner for every 5,700 people in Mayo.

Not far behind Mayo is Co. Limerick, with one EuroMillions top prize winner in every 5,732 people. This is made up of 34 winners sharing over €134.5 million. Limerick’s performance is buoyed by Delores McNamara’s massive €115 million EuroMillions jackpot win in 2005.

At number four is Dublin, which boasts having one EuroMillions top prize winner for every 6,042 people in the county. The capital boasts 223 EuroMillions top prize winners sharing in excess of a whopping €581 million between them, the most recent of which was the Naul Family Syndicate which won Ireland’s record EuroMillions haul of €175 million in February this year.

There were plenty of celebrations this week in Wexford following last week’s Leinster hurling final so further good news sees Wexford place at number five in the luckiest EuroMillions counties with a top prize winner for every 6,238 people. All in all, the Model county has had 24 winners who have shared more than €8 million in prize monies since the inception of the EuroMillions game. The full table is below.

Speaking on these figures, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “One of the questions we frequently get asked here at the National Lottery, is which county is the luckiest place to buy a EuroMillions ticket. This is what we sought to find with these statistics. Using data from the 2016 Census combined with our own winner’s information we were able to crunch the numbers to confirm that Co. Louth is the luckiest EuroMillions County in Ireland.”