Disqualified driver arrested after driving erratically and failing breath test in Midlands
A disqualified driver was arrested after driving erratically through a Midlands town and failing a breath test.
An Garda Síochána revealed via the @GardaTraffic twitter account that the driver was observed by Longford Roads Policing Unit driving erratically in Longford town.
The driver, who was already disqualified, failed a road side breath test, had no insurance, tax or NCT, and Gardaí seized the vehicle.
A court appearance will follow.
Longford RPU: Driver arrested after car observed driving erratically in Longford Town. Driver failed road side breath test, driver was already disqualified. No Insurance, Tax or NCT. Vehicle seized. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/TT9O5A1wMR— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 5, 2019
