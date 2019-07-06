Disqualified driver arrested after driving erratically and failing breath test in Midlands

A disqualified driver was arrested after driving erratically through a Midlands town and failing a breath test.



An Garda Síochána revealed via the @GardaTraffic twitter account that the driver was observed by Longford Roads Policing Unit driving erratically in Longford town.

The driver, who was already disqualified, failed a road side breath test, had no insurance, tax or NCT, and Gardaí seized the vehicle.

A court appearance will follow.