Disqualified driver arrested after driving erratically and failing breath test in Midlands

A disqualified driver was arrested after driving erratically through a Midlands town and failing a breath test. 

An Garda Síochána revealed via the @GardaTraffic twitter account that the driver was observed by Longford Roads Policing Unit driving erratically in Longford town. 

The driver, who was already disqualified, failed a road side breath test, had no insurance, tax or NCT, and Gardaí seized  the vehicle.

A court appearance will follow. 