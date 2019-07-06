Large house and cottage needed for Offaly film shoot

Film Offaly have put a call-out for two specific filming locations in Offaly for a new movie shooting in the county.

A film production company will be scouting locations over the coming days with the Tullamore to Edenderry area being a priority. Other areas will also be considered.

Producers are looking for a "very large house" with a "nice interior and gardens" while they are also looking for a 70s or 80s-style cottage that has not been recently renovated

If you are interested, call 05793 57400 or email arts@offalycoco.ie.

FilmOffaly is a programme of the Arts Office of Offaly County Council and aims to encourage film production and growth in Offaly.