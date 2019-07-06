Offaly Miss Universe hopeful fighting for women's aid with fundraiser

Edenderry resident Angelique Kilgallon is the Offaly representative in the upcoming Miss Ireland competition in her bid for Miss Universe success.

Angelique is using her platform to campaign on the issue of domestic abuse and has launched a fundraiser for Women's Aid.

"My platform this year will be centred around domestic violence as it is something that really touches home and something very personal to me," Angelique said.

"Everyone has the human right to live in safety and free from violence and abuse. Society has a duty to recognise and defend this right."

Angelique is hoping people will support her fundraiser through Facebook, saying, "everything helps."

She says she is supporting Women's Aid because they "empower women who have been affected by domestic abuse to live independent lives free from fear and abuse."

The charity also gives a voice to those affected and addresses their needs in hard times, as well as various services to help women overcome the abuse.

19-year-old Angelique, who recently moved to Edenderry, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of last year's Miss Ireland winner, Donegal's Grainne Gallanagh who later finished in the Top 20 at the 2018 Miss Universe competition.

You can find out more here.