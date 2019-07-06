Planning decision delayed on housing development in Offaly

A decision has been delayed on a housing development in Offaly.

Offaly County Council has sought further information from developer Daniel Scally before making a decision on whether to grant planning permission for a proposed development in Geashill.

The planned development would consist of 23 single storey, partial single storey and storey and a half houses and two storey houses.

The proposed development would consist of two 4-bedroom single storey detached houses, two 3-bedroom partial single storey and storey and a half detached houses, four bedroom semi-detached and mid terraced two storey houses, nine 3-bedroom semi-detached two-storey houses and six 4-bedroom houses semi-detached two-storey houses.