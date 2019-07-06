Offaly show jumper claims five star win in Paris
Less than a week after scoring one of the biggest wins of his career in the Belgian Rolex Grand Prix, Offaly’s Darragh Kenny took another five-star win on Friday at the French Global Champions Tour show in Paris, which is being held under the shadows of the Eiffel Tower.
Kenny was riding the Artisan Farms-owned 10-year-old gelding Christos in the Massimo Dutti 1m55 and was the only rider to jump clear in under 66 seconds to take the top prize of €15,000.
Darragh Kenny, ganador el pasado fin de semana en el Gran Premio del CSI5* de Knokke, comenzó el CSI5* del Global Champions Tour de París imponiéndose en el Trofeo Massimo Dutti. @oxersport @GCT_events https://t.co/MvJatQ8ZLx pic.twitter.com/jyZ7mFtBTV— Ecuestre_es (@Ecuestre_es) July 5, 2019
The opening round of the Paris Global Champions League saw St Tropez Pirates take the lead, while Tipperary’s Shane Breen helped Miami Celtics to second place with a clear aboard Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker.
Cian O’Connor’s Valkenswaard United are in sixth place with the second round to come on Saturday.
