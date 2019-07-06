Offaly show jumper claims five star win in Paris

Less than a week after scoring one of the biggest wins of his career in the Belgian Rolex Grand Prix, Offaly’s Darragh Kenny took another five-star win on Friday at the French Global Champions Tour show in Paris, which is being held under the shadows of the Eiffel Tower.

Kenny was riding the Artisan Farms-owned 10-year-old gelding Christos in the Massimo Dutti 1m55 and was the only rider to jump clear in under 66 seconds to take the top prize of €15,000.

Darragh Kenny, ganador el pasado fin de semana en el Gran Premio del CSI5* de Knokke, comenzó el CSI5* del Global Champions Tour de París imponiéndose en el Trofeo Massimo Dutti. @oxersport @GCT_events https://t.co/MvJatQ8ZLx pic.twitter.com/jyZ7mFtBTV July 5, 2019

The opening round of the Paris Global Champions League saw St Tropez Pirates take the lead, while Tipperary’s Shane Breen helped Miami Celtics to second place with a clear aboard Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker.

Cian O’Connor’s Valkenswaard United are in sixth place with the second round to come on Saturday.