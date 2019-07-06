The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend is for sunny spells but with a lot of cloud around at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for it to be generally cloudy with many areas staying dry. Scattered patches of mist, drizzle and light rain will affect some places too - mainly west coasts, Munster and parts of Leinster. Sunny spells developing as the day goes on in the north and northeast. Top temperatures 16 to 22 degrees - warmest in the south.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas, with clear spells in the northern half of the country, where it will be quite cool, with minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. Milder in the southern half of the country, with a few patches of mist, drizzle or light rain, mainly along the coast. Minima here 12 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for it to be a dry day in most areas with some bright or sunny spells, mainly in the north and northwest. Cloudy in many areas, with patchy light rain or drizzle mainly along southern and western coasts. Maximum temperatures 15 to 22 degrees, coolest in northern, western and southwestern coastal areas. Winds light and variable.

Sunday night will be dry in most areas, with slack winds, but patches of mist and drizzle will occur, mainly on southern and western coasts. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, generally, but 12 to 14 in southern coasts areas.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending gradually from the Atlantic, mainly across Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, but very patchy in Munster and south Leinster, with good dry intervals. Quite warm and humid in many areas, with maximum temperatures of 19 to 23 Celsius, but Atlantic coastal counties will be cooler, with maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Winds mostly light, southwest or variable.