WATCH: Offaly U20 goalkeeper pulls of wonder save in Leinster clash with Wexford
WATCH: Offaly U20 goalkeeper pulls of wonder save in Leinster clash with Wexford
Offaly may have been defeated by Wexford in the U20 Leinster semi-final this week but it wasn't for the lack of goalkeeping talent from Eamonn Cleary.
With Offaly chasing the game late on, the defence left huge gaps, and with just minutes remaining, the Shinrone stopper faced a wall of Wexford forwards close to goal.
Sábháil iontach ó Eamonn Cleary do @Offaly_GAA— GAA 2019 (@GAA_2019) July 5, 2019
Some save from Eamonn Cleary!
All the highlights from a great @gaaleinster @BGEGAA u20 semi-final between #Offaly & @OfficialWexGAA on #GAA2019 Mon @ 20.00 on @SportTG4 @GAA__JOE @The42GAA @ballsdotie pic.twitter.com/d1odr57pCJ
A succession of Wexford handpasses saw the ball land in the hand of Sean O'Connor who fired from close range only to be denied by a fearless Cleary.
Offaly ultimately did concede another goal late on as they left themselves open by attacking in huge numbers.
The game finished 2-20 to 1-18.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on