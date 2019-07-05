Tributes paid following death of Tullamore Pitch and Putt legend

Tullamore Pitch & Putt Club have led tributes to a club legend, Peg Cronly, following her sad passing this week.

"It was with sadness that we learned of the passing of our long term member Peg Cronly. Peg served as lady captain in 1982 and 1988 as well as giving tremendous service to the club for many years," a statement read.

"She was also one of the top players around the county throughout the same period. Peg and her late husband Peter were synonymous with Tullamore Pitch and Putt for many years and both are remembered with great fondness."

Linda Rock Flanagan also paid tribute, saying, "Peg was a lovely person. I had many a round of pitch and putt with Peg and Peter, and also played badminton against them many years ago."

Recently elected Tullamore councillor Sean O'Brien said, "Rest in peace, Peg. Met herself and Peter many times for a jar in Annie Kelly's."

Funeral Arrangements:

Reposing at Esker Rí, Nursing Home, Clara, on Sunday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.