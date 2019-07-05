Date revealed for official opening of new Lidl store in Tullamore

Lidl Ireland have given the official opening date for their new Tullamore supermarket.

The new Lidl supermarket is being completed on the Church Road and the store will open its doors to customers for the first time on Thursday, July 25.

It will be Lidl's 200th store in Ireland.

Upon opening, the Tanyard will be converted into a one-way system heading towards the town centre and provide a designated walking and cycling area with new road markings and signage.

Lidl are also providing a major new stretch of road infrastructure for the town linking Church Road with Tanyard and additional local amenities including a new riverside walk along the Tullamore River and a crèche building which will be located along the Tanyard side of the property.

The new store will create 20 new permanent jobs.