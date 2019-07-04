Offaly club thank local rivals after player suffers double leg break mid-game

Edenderry Town FC Ladies have thanked their league rivals, Allenwood Celtic, after their club's swift actions following a serious injury to an Edenderry player earlier this week.

Speaking on behalf of the Offaly club, Anto Fay said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Allenwood Celtic Ladies team, management and supporters for all their help."

During a game between both clubs on Monday evening last, July 1, Edenderry player Danielle Dempsey went down injured, sustaining a double fracture to her left leg and ankle.

"Their swift actions were top class," Anto said of the opposition.

"Thanks to both sets of players for all your help and support. A special thanks has to go to Allenwood's Lisa Moore, Amanda Duffy, Louise Dee, Karen Moore Lyons, Edwina Sayer and Tracy Jacob, Edenderry's Sarah Lloyd-O'Neill, Charlene Foran, Alicia Kavanagh and Vanessa Monahan for trying to keep Nell entertained and making her comfortable while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

"All your help was truly unbelievable," he added.

He said, "Nell [Danielle] will be a huge loss to the team for the next few weeks."

"From all the team and management we wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back playing and scoring goals very soon."