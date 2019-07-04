'No place I'd rather be' - Shane Lowry gives mid-round interview at Irish Open

Shane Lowry has given an interview on-course during the first round of the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open at Lahinch today, Thursday, July 4.

The Clara man was inside the Top 10 on two under par when he spoke to the Sky Sports cameras at around noon as he walked towards the fairway following his drive on the Par 4 13th at the Clare course.

Speaking about his performance so far, he said he was "pretty happy."

"It's been pretty good. Obviously, there's not much wind out here, so it's scoreable if you're going to get it, but the course is tricky with a lot of run-offs so it's hard to get the ball close to the flag," he said.

He said having some experience on the course prior to the tournament helps knowing some of the more difficult holes are here, saying it can be "a bit of a surprise when you just arrive."

He said it was great to be in Ireland at his national championship with huge crowds and good weather.

"It's great, I've got my best friend [Dara Lernihan] on the bag as well, so it's cool. Standing up on that hole there [13th] and looking down at the crowds on the hills, there's nowhere else you'd rather be."

Lowry will be hoping to win the Irish Open for the second time this weekend having previously claimed the title as an amateur back in 2009.

