Planning decision due on major housing development in Tullamore

A planning decision from Offaly County Council is due early next week for a major 68-house development in Tullamore.

The proposed site for the development is at Eiscir Meadows/Norbury Woods in the town.

Codd Property Holdings sought permission to build a total of 68 houses comprising of four two-bedroom terraced houses, 62 three-bedroom semi-detached houses and two four-bedroom detached houses.

Each house will include the option for a solar panel on the rear roof and there is provision for two on-site car parking spaces for each dwelling if given the go-ahead.

It will also include a landscaped public open space and street lighting.

A decision is due on Monday, July 8.