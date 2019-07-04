Young man with Midlands address charged with Waterford murder

A young man with a Portarlington address has been charged with the murder of another man in Waterford last year.

Dean Kerrie, 18, who gave an address in Portarlington, Co Laois appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Wednesday evening arising from a fatal stabbing at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Jack Power, 25, was discovered at the scene and treated for an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man aged 17 was arrested at that time for questioning.

The accused was charged on Wednesday by Gardaí after being arrested some time earlier on the same day in Portarlington. Mr Kerrie turned 18 on July 1.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded him in custody to appear before Waterford District Court next Tuesday, July 9.