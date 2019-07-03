Cowen calls for trauma unit at Tullamore Hospital

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen has questioned the Minister for Health on the inclusion of the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore as a designated trauma unit.

Deputy Cowen said there is "an overwhelming case" for a trauma unit to be located at the hospital given that "it is the only one up for consideration that’s located in the Midlands."

He explained: “The report of the trauma steering group published in February 2018 highlighted that 16 acute hospitals, including the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, could potentially meet the designation criteria for trauma units. Tullamore is the only one of the 16 hospitals to be located in the Midlands."

“17 months on from the publication of the report and no progress has been made – Tullamore is still no closer to being designated a trauma unit," Cowen said.

"In its report, the steering group pointed out that many of the 16 hospitals earmarked have resource deficiencies which need to be addressed in order to ensure the level of provision required to meet their current roles in addition to fulfilling the criteria to be a trauma unit."

“The Minster needs to ensure that there is funding available for the imminent necessary improvements in the first instance as well as bringing the Hospital up to scratch as a trauma unit."

“I asked him to ensure that due consideration will be given to all relevant hospitals in the process of selecting the site of the satellite unit and that a Dublin hospital is not selected by way of compensating it for not being selected as the location for the major centre."

“On foot of my questioning, the Minister for Health said he will ask the new clinical lead of the implementation group to meet the management of Tullamore hospital. I will continue to follow up and ensure that this meeting takes place and that Tullamore gets the recognition and designation it deserves,” he concluded.