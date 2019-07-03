Prime Offaly land sold for staggering €574,500 at public auction

Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI, the Portarlington based Auctioneers have successfully sold 55-acres plus a derelict house at Ballykean, Geashill in Offaly.

The sale was by public auction on Thursday, June 27 in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard.

Taking out family members only three interested parties arrived but boy could they bid! A lady from the Curragh wanted it for horses and she opened proceedings at €400,000.

A tillage man from ten miles away and the woman from the Curragh fought it out until €510,000 when Matt Dunne consulted with the vendor.

It was declared on the market and bidding quickly moved to €530,000, when an adjoining dairyman went in hot pursuit.

A battle ensued in increments of €2,500 with surprisingly the tillage man winning the day with a final bid of €574,500 or €10,500 per acre.

The vendor, Peter Malone was delighted with the outcome and Matt Dunne Auctioneer is now anxious to get the sale of a similar parcel of land in the area for disappointed underbidders.