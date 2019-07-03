PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Two magnificent cottages are on the market in Offaly

Two magnificent, traditional stone holiday cottages are up for sale in Offaly. Lime Kiln Cottages are located in Lusmagh.

Each property extends to c. 689ft² of accommodation including two bedrooms, kitchen/living/dining room and main bathroom.

To the exterior, the properties are situated on a site of c. 1.06 acres and have the benefit of a large barn/storage shed of c. 1,216ft². They have gas fired central heating and each bedroom has built in wardrobes. For more details on these cottages, CLICK HERE