'Only the start' - Offaly footballer already looking ahead to 2020

Offaly forward Anton Sullivan has shown he is enjoying his football right now along with his teammates under the stewardship of John Maughan.

The Rhode man and last season's county captain took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to sound a signal of intent for next year following the team's exit from the championships at the hands of neighbours Laois last weekend.

Offaly bowed out after a decent showing in 2019 which saw them retain their Division 3 status, push Meath to within two points in the Leinster Championship and pick up qualifier wins over London and Sligo.

Laois won the game in Portlaoise on a 0-20 to 0-15 scoreline but John Maughan was quick to say "there is certainly a future in Offaly" as he reflected on the defeat.

Anton Sullivan would appear to be of the same mindset as he says the improvements in 2019 are "only the start of what's to come" from the team.

He said: "It's always an honour to wear the Offaly jersey. huge strides made in 2019 and already looking forward to next year. It's only the start of what's to come."

Offaly will operate in Division 3 of the Allianz League in 2020 and although they had to win on the final day this year to retain that status, they had been ultra-competitive in all games.

They will be hoping to mount a challenge for promotion to Division 2.