Here's where you can listen to live commentary from Offaly v Meath U20s tonight
Offaly are favourites for their Leinster U20 football quarter-final clash with Meath in Navan this evening having demolished Carlow in the last round.
Cian Johnson and Cian Farrell have led the scoring charge in a strong underage Offaly set-up with their sights on bigger things.
The game takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening and you can catch live commentary on LMFM, both live on FM and on their digital streaming service.
Sport: The @gaaleinster Under-20 Football C'ship begins for @MeathGAA and @louthgaa tonight. Find out how they fare against @Offaly_GAA and @OfficialWexGAA— LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) July 2, 2019
respectively, by joining us for online commentary. Our coverage is with thanks to @BoyleSportshttps://t.co/3FY1SXa95x pic.twitter.com/1i3VLrAerD
