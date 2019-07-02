Here's where you can listen to live commentary from Offaly v Meath U20s tonight

Offaly are favourites for their Leinster U20 football quarter-final clash with Meath in Navan this evening having demolished Carlow in the last round.

Cian Johnson and Cian Farrell have led the scoring charge in a strong underage Offaly set-up with their sights on bigger things.

The game takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening and you can catch live commentary on LMFM, both live on FM and on their digital streaming service.