Lowry handed early tee time alongside star names at this week's Irish Open

Shane Lowry will be on the course early as he bids to regain the Irish Open, a title he claimed in sensational circumstances as an amateur in 2009.

He will tee off for his first round at Lahinch on Thursday at 8.40am alongside defending champion Russell Knox and leading fancy Tommy Fleetwood.

The first threeball will be on course at 6.45am on Thursday with the final groups hitting the course at 3.50pm at the Clare course.

Lowry's marquee threeball will be preceded by the grouping of former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, Major winner and Ryder Cup hero Martin Kaymer and Danish star Thorbjorn Olesen.

Former US Masters winner Danny Willett plays alongside Irish professional Gavin Moynihan and Marcus Kinhult at 9am, with US-based Irish man Seamus Power due out 10 minutes later in the company of Tom Lewis and Joost Luiten.

Marquee groups among the afternoon starters at Lahinch on Thursday include the threeball grouping of three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington and the English duo of Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton, due out at 1.10pm.

Another match sure to attract a huge following of spectators on Thursday is that of pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm, Major winner Louis Oosthuizen, from South Africa, and in-form English professional Matt Wallace. The group will tee off the first at 1.20pm.

Right behind this attractive threeball will be that of Irish professional Paul Dunne, the vastly experienced Lee Westwood and another English man, Eddie Pepperell.

