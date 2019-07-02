Offaly U20 hurling team named for Leinster semi-final clash with Wexford

The joint managers of the Offaly U20 hurlers, Gary Cahill and Shane Hand, have named their side to play Wexford in the Leinster semi-final at O'Connor Park on Wednesday.

Offaly earned headlines at the quarter-final stage when they battled past Dublin after extra-time on a 1-29 to 2-25 scoreline.

Cathal Kiely is fit to start once again in midfield after top-scoring with a mammoth 0-20 and going off injured late on against the Dubs last week.

Eamonn Cleary continues in goal with Dara Maher, Ross Ravenhill and Ryan Hogan forming the full-back line in front of him.

Ciaran Burke, Conor Butler and Killian Sampson continue at half-back while Cathal Kiely is joined by captain David Nally in midfield.

Last-minute free-scoring hero from last week, John Murphy, starts in the half-forward line alongside Barry Kealey and Conor Langton.

Leading the scoring charge in the full-forward line are Brian Duignan, Cillian Ryan and Joey Keenaghan.

The game throws in at 7.30pm at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park on Wednesday evening, July 3 with a place in the Leinster decider against either Kilkenny or Galway at stake.