Midlands companies invited to collaborate with students on digital marketing project

Athlone Institute of Technology is inviting midlands-based companies to collaborate with fourth-year Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Digital Marketing students on an upcoming Digital Marketing Capstone Project for the academic year 2019/20.

Developing and implementing an effective digital marketing strategy takes time, effort and resources and can help a business differentiate itself from its competitors. This is a fantastic opportunity for companies to collaborate with a higher education institute and fill their digital marketing resource gaps using students’ expertise and knowledge of cutting-edge digital

marketing methods.

This collaborative project will give final year students the opportunity to work in a ‘real-world’ context with a local business, providing hands-on industry experience. Students will be tasked with creating and implementing a successful digital marketing strategy with full support from experienced digital marketing and business lecturers.

Last year’s inaugural Digital Marketing Capstone initiative proved extremely successful, garnering interest from an eclectic mix of businesses across a broad range of industries, including a superfoods importer, a dry ice manufacturer and a virtual reality arcade lounge.

Students also got an opportunity to work with well-known companies, such as DPD, Lifthire and Henshaw Eyewear. Each of the subsequent strategies that emerged from these collaborations was bespoke and completely unique to the respective company and their needs.

To support this process and feed and inform the formulation of their digital marketing strategy, students will undertake a variety of practical and theoretical modules, including Integrated Marketing Communications, Digital Content, Advanced Analytics, and Ethics and Digital Marketing.

The project is split into two main phases, the first of which will see students liaise with their respective company to find what their goals and objectives are. During this phase, students will gather information about the company; researching the business, industry and competitors, carrying out what’s known as a situational analysis.

They will also look at content and SEO and determine the company’s current digital footprint. The next phase of the project will see students build out the company’s social media channels and begin work on their website. The Digital Marketing Capstone Project is expected to run until early April and will culminate in the presentation of a fully-fledged digital marketing strategy to the respective company.

Companies with a well-established digital presence will be considered as will those who are just beginning their digital journey. If you think your company could benefit, please email an expression of interest to lmurray@ait.ie (Louise Murray, Lecturer in the Department of Business and Management) by July 25 and include the following:

- Give a short outline of your business

- Give a brief indication of the current level of marketing and/or digital marketing activity

- Explain how a digital marketing strategy might benefit your company