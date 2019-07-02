Emergency services respond as field goes on fire in Offaly

Fire crews from Tullamore Fire Services dealt with a fire at a field in the town on Monday evening, July 1. 

The crews were alerted after part of a field on Collins Lane caught fire, causing a minor ground fire to spread. 

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on Monday. 

A number of fire crews attended the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.