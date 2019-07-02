Emergency services respond as field goes on fire in Offaly
Emergency services respond as field goes on fire in Offaly
Fire crews from Tullamore Fire Services dealt with a fire at a field in the town on Monday evening, July 1.
The crews were alerted after part of a field on Collins Lane caught fire, causing a minor ground fire to spread.
The incident happened shortly after 8pm on Monday.
A number of fire crews attended the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on