Section of busy Tullamore Square to close for two months for next phase of streetscape works

The dates have been revealed for the streetscape works to be carried out in O'Connor Square in Tullamore.

A section of O'Connor Square from the junction of Tanyard to the junction with Bridge Street on the south side of the Square will be closed from August 6. Works are expected to be completed by Friday, October 18.

Traffic will still be able to enter O'Connor Square from Bridge Street and exit via the Tanyard towards Church Road.

The section of O'Connor Square is being closed to facilitate the next phase of the streetscape works in the town.

MORE TO READ: Busy Tullamore street set to close for seven weeks

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.