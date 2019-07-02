Section of road outside Tullamore schools to close for next three nights

A section of road outside two schools in Tullamore is to close for the next three nights to facilitate utility service works.

The section of O'Carroll Street outside Tullamore College and the Sacred Heart School from the roundabout at the bottom of Harbour Street to the junction with the Daingean Road will be closed from 8pm to 6am each night.

Diversions will be in place

