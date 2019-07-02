Two men detained in Midlands on suspicion of murder following fatal hit and run

Gardaí investigating a fatal hit and run incident between a pedestrian and a jeep that occurred on Hyde Road in Limerick at approximately 4:40am on July 1, have arrested two male suspects who were detained at a Midlands Garda Station on suspicion of murder of Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.

Limerick native Kevin, 20, was knocked down in the tragic incident on Hyde Road at around 4.40am this Monday.

Gardai confirmed that the men arrested are aged in their late teens and late twenties.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.