Midlands Aftercare Service win award for inclusion and participation of young people

Tusla, the child and family agency, has announced that the Midlands Aftercare Service has achieved the ‘Investing in Children Membership™ Award’ for the second time.

The award recognises and celebrates the continued evidence of participatory and inclusive practices by the Midlands Aftercare Service, and its demonstrated commitment to engaging in dialogue with young people, leading to real change.

The Midlands Aftercare Service provides advice and support for young people aged 16 to 23 who have previously been in care. The service covers many rural communities across the counties of Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

Since 2016, the Midlands Aftercare Service has developed a Young People’s Forum for all young people currently or recently engaged with the service.

The forum meets regularly and allows young people to meet others with similar experiences, receive support and discuss what works and what could be changed within the aftercare system. This valuable feedback has led to real changes in the Midlands Aftercare Service and a number of new initiatives, including:

- Young people having earlier access to a duty aftercare worker at 16, instead of 17

- Re-designed leaflets that better appeal and relate to a younger audience

- An informational video, created by the Young People’s Forum, about the aftercare system and their experiences of it. This video was seen by Tusla staff throughout the country and part of the National Aftercare Briefings.

- An overhaul of the National Aftercare Assessment of Need form - Numerous suggestions from the Young People’s forum were taken on board, including the use of more-straightforward language, a reduction in the length of the form and the replacement of certain questions.

- A significant contribution to the development of ChangingFutures.ie - a website for young people, made by young people with experience of Tusla services.

- The overarching purpose of the forum is that young people are centrally involved in shaping the direction of the services provided.

Paul Byrne, Aftercare Manager, Tusla, said of the award, “We are very proud of the work of the young people have done in relation to the Aftercare Forums, their engagement in Participation and the assistance they have provided us towards service development."

"They are an incredible bunch of young people, who are very talented, motivated, open and willing to be involved with us. We feel very humbled and privileged to be part of these young people's lives and play a small role in the success they have enjoyed. I believe that these young people, and all that they have achieved, are a great testament to the things that we are doing right in Tusla as an organisation.”

The award was presented to the group at the official launch of the National Child and Youth Participation Strategy, 2019-2023,

and Yearbook, 2019, which took place on June 20 in Tusla's National Office in the Brunel Building, Dublin. Investing in Children (IiC) is a UK initiative that promotes the human rights of children and young people. Over the last 21 years, IiC has developed a range of different ways in which children and young people are supported to say what they want to say, and help to improve services used by them, by discussing their ideas with the adults who run the services.