Offaly student creates stunning steel sculpture of school crest

The talent of school students in Offaly never ceases to amaze us at the Offaly Express.

From the playing pitches of the GAA, basketball courts, the athletics track; to the BT Young Scientist Exhibition or Young Entrepreneurs competitions.

The latest student to blow out minds, this time in the field of art and construction, is Luke Carson from Tullamore College.

The teenager spent many months sculpting his school's famous crest using steel and presenting the amazing creation to the school principal, Mr Edward McEvoy.

The presentation took place during the school's recent end-of-year awards night at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

The 5th year student wowed those gathered with the detail of his sculpture and so impressed was principal Edward McEvoy that the piece will now go on permanent display at the school's brand new building in the town.