Tullamore girl named on Irish U16 basketball squad

Offaly teenager Shauna Slattery has been selected for the Ireland under 16 women's 2019-20 squad.

Shauna has starred for Tullamore Basketball Club from a young age and has had her hard work rewarded with this spot following recent trials.

She will join her Irish teammates for their first training session on Monday, July 22 at Colaiste Eanna School, Rathfarnham.

The Ireland U16 First Squad:

Marta Banek, Corrib

Kelly Bracken, Liffey Celtics

Rachel Callery, Blackwater Steelers

Lucy Coogan, Kilkenny Stars

Lucy Devoy, Limerick Celtics

Amy Duggan, Cobh

Erica Egan, Malahide

Katie Flanagan, Dublin Lions

Amy Harrington, Kenmare

Issey Leahy, Limerick Celtics

Rachel Lynch, Brunell

Lucy McGlynn, Ballyshannon

Aoife O'Connell, Malahide

Alyson O'Dea, Killester

Abbey O'Keefe, Dublin Lions

Orna O'Reilly, Waterford Wildcats

Ruth Patterson, Glanmire

Shauna Slattery, Tullamore

Emily Smyth, Liffey Celtics

Rebecca Sexton, Carrigaline

Mia Tarrant, Middleton

Niamh Tolan, East Cavan Eagles

Lana Walsh, Killester

Stacy Walsh, Killester

Gemma Walshe, Fr Mathews

Pre-selected:

Sarah Hickey, (with current 2019 team) Waterford Wildcats

Niamh O’Leary, Liffey Celtics

Tania Salvado, (with current 2019 team) Kenmare Kestrels

Michelle Ugwu, (with current 2019 team) Brunell