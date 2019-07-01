Tullamore girl named on Irish U16 basketball squad
Offaly teenager Shauna Slattery has been selected for the Ireland under 16 women's 2019-20 squad.
Shauna has starred for Tullamore Basketball Club from a young age and has had her hard work rewarded with this spot following recent trials.
She will join her Irish teammates for their first training session on Monday, July 22 at Colaiste Eanna School, Rathfarnham.
The Ireland U16 First Squad:
Marta Banek, Corrib
Kelly Bracken, Liffey Celtics
Rachel Callery, Blackwater Steelers
Lucy Coogan, Kilkenny Stars
Lucy Devoy, Limerick Celtics
Amy Duggan, Cobh
Erica Egan, Malahide
Katie Flanagan, Dublin Lions
Amy Harrington, Kenmare
Issey Leahy, Limerick Celtics
Rachel Lynch, Brunell
Lucy McGlynn, Ballyshannon
Aoife O'Connell, Malahide
Alyson O'Dea, Killester
Abbey O'Keefe, Dublin Lions
Orna O'Reilly, Waterford Wildcats
Ruth Patterson, Glanmire
Shauna Slattery, Tullamore
Emily Smyth, Liffey Celtics
Rebecca Sexton, Carrigaline
Mia Tarrant, Middleton
Niamh Tolan, East Cavan Eagles
Lana Walsh, Killester
Stacy Walsh, Killester
Gemma Walshe, Fr Mathews
Pre-selected:
Sarah Hickey, (with current 2019 team) Waterford Wildcats
Niamh O’Leary, Liffey Celtics
Tania Salvado, (with current 2019 team) Kenmare Kestrels
Michelle Ugwu, (with current 2019 team) Brunell
