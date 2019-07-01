Planning sought for 21 three and four-bed houses in Offaly town

Planning is being lodged with Offaly County Council this week for the construction of 21 new houses in Edenderry.

N.C.E. Developments Ltd are applying to build the houses on previously serviced sites, previously granted under the expired planning permissions for a residential development comprising of 126 dwellings in total at Ard Na Carraige, Edenderry.

This development will consist of 21 houses, including six two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached properties with a total floor area of 111 sq.m and 15 two-storey four-bedroom houses of varying sizes, the biggest being 160.5 sq.e.

The plans included boundary treatments and all associated site works.

The planning application may be inspected or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of the Planning Authority during its public opening hours. A submission or observation in relation to the application may be made in writing to the planning authority on payment of the prescribed fee (€20) within the period of 5 weeks beginning on the date of receipt by the authority of the application.