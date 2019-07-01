Offaly nursing home found to be largely compliant in HIQA inspection

An Offaly nursing home has been found to be largely compliant with regulations following an inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) in February of this year.

The Esker Ri Nursing Home in Clara was found to compliant or substantially compliant on all but one of the regulations imposed and subsequently tested by an independent HIQA inspector earlier this year.

This inspection was carried out to assess compliance with the Health Act 2007 (as amended), the Health Act 2007 (Care and Welfare of Residents in Designated Centres for Older People) Regulations 2013 (as amended), and the Health Act 2007 (Registration of Designated Centres for Older People) Regulations 2015 (as amended).

The HIQA inspector was tasked with inspecting the dementia care being provided for the 105 residents at the Clara facility.

The unit was found to be compliant or substantially compliant on the grounds of safeguarding and safety, residents' rights, dignity and consultation, complaints procedures, suitable staffing, safe and suitable premises.

Esker Ri was found to be moderately non-compliant when it came to the health and social care needs of its dementia patients.

The inspector said, "care planning documentation needed improvement."

They said more detail was required to reflect the person-centred care being provided, evidence of consultation with residents about their care plans reviews was needed, and a record of discussions about the resident's wishes about end-of-life care was required.

Delving deeper into the issues, the inspector noted: "Palliative care services were supporting the care of a small number of residents on the days of inspection to support them with symptoms, including pain management. Some residents with dementia had advance healthcare directives in place. While residents' families on their behalf were involved in these decisions, there was limited evidence of involvement by residents with dementia."

"Where possible, staff sought information from relatives of residents with dementia to inform their end-of-life care plans," the review found.

"However, the end-of-life care plans of residents with dementia required improvement to ensure their individual preferences were described regarding their wishes for their physical, psychological and spiritual care and where they wished to receive this care," the inspector added.

In their summary, the inspector said: "Staff were skilled and available in sufficient numbers to meet the needs of residents.

Staff knew residents and their individual needs and preferences well."

"There was a significant focus on ensuring residents had a good quality of life in the centre. The majority of residents with dementia were seen by the inspector to be supported to enjoy an active and meaningful life in the centre."

The home was issued with a document detailing their non-compliance in this area, outlining how and when they have to rectify their compliance issue on these grounds.

HIQA regulations stipulate that a home found to be non-compliant in a particular area must revert back to the authority with a plan of action within a defined time period.