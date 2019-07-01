Offaly-trained greyhound finishes third in English Derby

There was no luck for Offaly in Saturday's English Greyhound Derby in Nottingham as Paul Hennessy’s Priceless Blake took the title.

He did lead home an Irish 1-2-3 in the race with Skywalker Logan, trained by Moneygall's Pat Guilfoyle, taking the third spot on the podium.

Breaking smartly from trap three, the winner showed the best early pace to lead around the first bend where there was a small bit of crowding with the favourite Magical Bale losing the most ground.

Heading down the back straight Priceless Blake continued to set a strong pace with both Ballymac Tas and Skywalker Logan closing in behind.

Turning for home Priceless Blake led by a diminishing two lengths but as hard as both Ballymac Tas and Skywalker Logan tried, they couldn’t close the gap and in the end, the winner had a half-length to spare over Ballymac Tas with Skywalker Logan a head back in third.

This was Paul Hennessy’s second English Derby having won with Jaytee Jet in 2016 at Towcester. He said afterwards: "It's a dream come true for his owners Bryan and Kathleen Murphy. It's a super special moment; they must be in the game some 30 or 40 years and they deserve it. They are proper, genuine people."

"We weren't sure until he went over the line in front - Tas gave us a bit of a fright - she got so close to us. He ran with his heart on his sleeve throughout the Derby."