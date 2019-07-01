Incredible achievement as Offaly club wins Hurling and Football Feile titles in same month

It is a very proud moment for any club to win a Feile title but one Offaly team has brought that to a completely different level this year.

Incredibly, Kilcormac/Killoughey can now call themselves Feile Champions in both hurling and football after an amazing month for the club.

Earlier in June, the club's hurlers won the Division 2 Hurling Final with a victory over Cork side Valley Rovers in the final.

And they repeated that success on Sunday with victory in the Football Feile winning the Divsion 6 Cup Final. They took on St Peter's in the final and came out on top by 4-3 to 0-6.

It's an incredible achievement for the club. Congratulations to all the players, their management teams and mentors and to everyone in the club who was involved in what is truly a remarkable month for Kilcormac/Killoughey.